Gary Lynn Anderson
A Memorial Service will be held for Gary Lynn Anderson at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 19, 2023, at New Point Church of Christ in Marshall Texas.
Gary passed away on July 29, 2023, at the age of 62. He was born in Longview, TX, on September 5, 1960, to the late R.D. and Katherine Anderson.
Gary was preceded in death by his brother, Stanley Anderson. He is survived by his mother, Katherine Anderson, and his brothers Darryl (Debra) Anderson and Terry (Anissa) Anderson. He also leaves behind two special aunts, Imogene (Charlie) Muckleroy and Addie (Charles) Jones, along with a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews who will all miss him.
Gary grew up in Marshall and attended Marshall public schools. He was baptized into Christ at an early age at Harrison County Church of Christ and later attended New Point Church of Christ. After high school, he moved to Dallas and attended Lincoln Technical Institute to study automotive repair and services. He worked as an automotive mechanic for several years before transitioning into food service management and later became a truck driver and worked for U.S. Express Trucking Company. Gary was an avid reader and could hold a conversation with anyone about a variety of topics. The memories we share will always hold a special place in our hearts.
