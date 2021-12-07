Gary Lynn Colvin
MARSHALL — A funeral service for Gary Lynn Colvin, 70, of Marshall, Texas will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 8, 2021 in the Chapel of Downs Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas. Interment will follow at Gill Cemetery.
He was born on September 21, 1951 to the late Percy Duffield Colvin and Lucille Neilon in Marshall, Texas and passed away on December 4, 2021 in Marshall, Texas. He married Caren Sue Brewer on August 30, 1976 in Bentonville, Arkansas.
He was currently serving as Chief for VFD at Gill which was changed to ESD4. He was a member of the VFD for 30 years, making it his life long career. He loved serving and protecting his community. He loved horses as well as all animals, loved ford trucks and most importantly loved his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Percy and Lucille Colvin and a granddaughter, Nancy McBrayer.
He is survived by his loving wife, Caren Colvin; children, Todd Colvin, Sara Johnson and spouse, Jerry and Matt Kiehl; grandchildren, Katelynn Kiehl, Maleri Kiehl, Easton Colvin and Natalie Johnson; great grandchildren, Braden Adeeko and Brooklynn Garcia and special family friend, Jill Moore as well as other family and friends.
The family would like to say a special thanks to the nurses and caregivers of the Heritage House and Marshall Homecare and Hospice.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in his honor to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis TN 38101.
