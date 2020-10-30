Gary Lynn Jimerson
MARSHALL Beloved brother, treasured uncle and cherished friend, Gary Lynn Jimerson, age 71, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Gary was born on February 18, 1949 in Marshall, Texas to Barrett and Archie Cook Jimerson. He is preceded in death by his parents, Barrett and Archie Jimerson; his sister, Fran Cardwell; brother, Billy Jimerson, and nephew, Chad Agnor. He is survived by his sisters, Wanda Jackson of Marshall, Texas and Kim Dupree of Shreveport, Louisiana; brother, Ricky Jimerson of Texarkana, Texas; niece, Toni King (Rodney); nephew, Bunker Jimerson (Sarah); great-nephew, Will Jimerson; great-nieces, Jane Jimerson and Sydney Stephens, all of Marshall, Texas, as well as his sister-in-law, Patricia Jimerson. Gary lived in Marshall his entire life and attended special schools in Galveston and Port Arthur, Texas. He was a Christian and very much a people person. He loved his horse and buggy, country music and pretty ladies. He was especially fond of dressing in western attire and always wore his cowboy hat. The family sends a special thank you and appreciation to Magnolia Place Nursing facility in Jefferson, Texas for the excellent care given to Gary. A Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 1:00-2:00pm at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Funeral Service will begin at 2:00pm on November 1, 2020 with Bro. Carlton Burris and Bro. Shawn Smith officiating. Interment will directly follow at New Grover Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Darrel Muse, Bunker Jimerson, Rodney King, John David Holmes, Tommy Wilson and Daniel Benson. Honorary Pallbearers will be Milton Blaylock and David Weir. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Windridge Therapeutic Equestrian Center, 593 Windridge Road, Gilmer, Texas 75645. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.