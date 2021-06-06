Gary Ronald Wood
JEFFERSON, TEXAS Gary R. Wood, Sr. , 76, of Berea, Texas, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021 at his home.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in The Capt. Wm. Perry Chapel of Haggard Funeral Home on Monday, June 7, 2021. Funeral services for Gary will be at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at The Jefferson Academy Seventh Day Adventist Church with Pastor John Taylor and Pastor Gene Clapp officiating under the direction of Haggard Funeral Home. Gary will be laid to rest next to his loving wife at the Berea Cemetery in Berea, Texas following funeral services.
Gary was born July 13, 1944 in Berea, Texas to Dallas and Betty (Powell) Wood. On February 24, 1961 he married the love of his life, Freda Pendley. Gary started out his career in the oilfield at the young age of 16. Gary worked tirelessly to provide for his wife and family, working in the oilfields of Arkansas, Texas, Louisiana, and many other areas that work would take him. Gary and Freda moved across the oilfields with their children as his career grew. In later years, Gary and Freda moved back to Berea, where he enjoyed working on his land, riding his tractor, and watching his cows. Gary was a big man with a personality and heart that was just as big.
Gary is survived by his daughter, Teresa Wood of Burleson, Texas, his son, Gary R. Ronny Wood, Jr. and DeeDee of Berea, Texas; seven grandchildren, Chris Lamb, Elisabeth Lamb, Brooke Earney, Braxton Wood, Raymond Wood, Melissa Wood and Billy Douthitt; 2 great grandchildren, Aubrey Lamb and Harper Lamb; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and great friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dallas and Betty, his wife Freda and his son David Wood. Gary was a wonderful, loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to many.
