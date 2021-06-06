Gary Ronald Wood

Marshall, TX (75670)

Today

Cloudy early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 82F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.