Gary Severns Smith
MARSHALL Gary Severns Smith (78) passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 24 due to complex health challenges including congestive heart failure. He was born on February 11, 1943 in Odessa, Texas to Billy Jack Smith and Mary Eleanor Severns. He married his friend, love, and life partner, Cathleen Ann Grundmann in 1978.
Gary's childhood home was in Caney, Kansas, and he spent summers in Richmond, Kansas with his beloved grandparents Mary Jane Carinder & Virgil Otis Smith and Mary Elizabeth Croyle & Abraham Severns as well as his Aunt Eunice Bradley, where he enjoyed fishing, bird hunting, and allowing his grandmothers Mary Jane and Mary Elizabeth and Aunt Eunie to dote on him. During these formative years, he also developed the good midwestern Kansas values of taking his hat off indoors, treating women with meaningful respect, and that real gentleman show affection, which he inculcated in his children. It was also during these years that Gary developed his love for Jayhawks basketball.
Gary graduated from Emporia State University with a degree in Business and Marketing. After college, he followed the steps of his father and grandfather and worked for Phillips Petroleum in sales in Bartlesville, Kansas as well as other locations upon assignment.
He returned to his birthplace and worked in the oil fields of Texas. It was here, as he worked as a mudlogger, that he met the love of his life and beloved life partner Cathleen. Gary and Cathleen moved to Marshall in '89. Though he would eventually return to the oil field, Gary worked locally at Marshall Pottery for a number of years and where he started in wholesale sales and ended as Store Manager.
In addition to being an adoring husband and devoted father, Gary was an avid college sports fan but especially supported his Kansas Jayhawks. He loved great food, great music with emphasis on Lyle Lovett and his Large Band, and playing golf. As he aged, he softened from hunting to enjoying the beauty of birdwatching.
Gary is survived by his wife Cathleen, his son Trevor (Katrina), his daughter Lora, three grandchildren Amber, Bret, and Cameron, and great-grandson Aiden. All of these, he loved deeply.
The family will hold a ceremony in Richmond, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that loved ones make contributions to the Shriners Children's Hospital or St. Jude.
