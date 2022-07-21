Genesis Carl Holley
NORTH LAS VEGAS — Graveside services for Genesis Carl Emmanuel Holley will be held at Rosehill Garden Cemetery on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 2 p.m. He will be in repose for visitation by family and friends at Down’s Funeral Home from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm on Friday, July 22nd.
Genesis was born on July 24, 1987 and returned to the Lord on June 28, 2022. He was raised by and preceded in death by loving parents, Carl and Gloria Holley in Marshall, Texas. He married Deja Rogers and to their union five beautiful children were born: Genesis, Jr., Iliana, Christopher, Eden, and Alya Holley. Genesis is also survived by his loving sister, Rachel Holley; nieces, Kelsey Robinson & Anastasia Hicks; nephew, Ethan Robinson; mother-in-law, Vicky Wiseman; sister/brother-in-law Diamond Washington & Christopher Rogers; aunts, Grace Washington, Lena Robinson, Shirley Robinson, Pearlie Yancy, and uncle, Wendell Robinson. He will be missed by a host of cousins and good friends. He was a member of Miles Memorial C.M.E. Church, where the family asks that you honor him by making donations to the Building Restoration fund in lieu of sending flowers.
