George Lloyd Verga
LONGVIEW George Lloyd Verga entered this life on February 11, 1925 and tied things up neatly by entering his new life in Heaven on his 95th birthday, February 11, 2020. This epitomized our dad's life. He spoke few words, but always showed his true character in his actions. Throughout his high school career he shone both academically and in every sport he played. When he joined the Army, at age 19, his superiors singled him out for Officer's Training School and he quickly rose to the rank of captain. He served with distinction when deployed to Occupied Japan just days after the bombs were dropped. But like most men of his generation, he rarely talked about the hardships of his service.
All of his life he worked hard to support his family, usually at two jobs-sometimes at three. Family life wasn't rosy, but our dad was always loyal and supportive, and most importantly he led by example in teaching us to persevere, serve God, and serve others. Even up until the last weeks before his death he continued to serve faithfully at the Sharing and Caring Outreach of his home congregation, the Alpine Church of Christ.
George Verga is survived by his wife of 17 years, Charlotte Verga.
He has left behind children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to carry on his legacy of service to God and others:
Daughter Shari Buie, and husband, Michael Buie, their son, Rob Buie and his two daughters, Jorie and Brylie; their daughter Brooke Ross, her husband, Jeff Ross and their two daughters Ryann and Reagan.
Son, George Lloyd Nelson and his son, Daniel Nelson and his wife, Jill and their two sons, Dean and Ashton; son, Christopher Nelson.
Daughter, Teri Looney and her husband, Paul A. Looney, MD, their son, Adam Looney, his wife, Krissi, their children, Rin, Ender and Rigel; son, Joel Looney, his wife, Ashley; son, Jon Paul Looney, his wife, Allison, their children, William Henry and Iona.
A graveside service will take place on Saturday, February 15, 2020 beginning at 11:00 AM at Rosewood Park Mausoleum Chapel. There will be a memorial service following the graveside service at Alpine Church of Christ beginning at noon. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 5:00 PM till 7:00 PM at the funeral home on Friday February 14, 2020.
