George Quick
MARSHALL, TX George Quick, 88, of Marshall, TX, formerly of Magnolia, AR, passed away March 12, 2021 in Longview. He was born July 6, 1932 in Marshall to George and Lenora Williams Quick. George grew up in Marshall, graduating from Marshall High School and as so many did in those years went to work at the T&P Rail Yard, where he would start his electrician apprenticeship, and later become an electrician. He would marry Janice Eleanor Jenkins on February 4, 1956, and have a family of 4 daughters. Janice preceded him in death on April 10, 2008. Mr. Quick never met a stranger. George was always one to walk up and start a conversation, so there was never a short trip to the grocery store or to Wal-Mart. He was a a fun-loving prankster and loved dogs, frequently bringing strays home. He loved God, his wife, children, and grandchildren/great grandchildren. He was a 67-year member of the Marshall Masonic Lodge, a Master Mason. Growing up in Marshall, he loved the Marshall Depot and trains. He was a long-time member of the Central Baptist Church in Magnolia, Arkansas as well as a volunteer auxiliary member for the Magnolia Hospital. George was living at Oakwood House in Marshall, TX at the time of his death.
He is survived by four daughters: Wyndi Rooks of Winnie, Texas (late husband Leonard Rooks); Sandi Alston and Fred Alston (husband) of Magnolia, Arkansas; Jana and Andy Woodard (husband) of Marshall, Texas; Lori and Edward Simpson (husband) of Stephens, Arkansas; four grandchildren: Trent Alston and wife Megan; Todd Alston and wife Courtney; Tyler Alston and wife Carlee; and Rustyn Quick and wife Kathryn, eight great grandchildren: Porter Alston, Braxton Alston, Turner Alston, Tynlee Alston, Tanner Alston, Tucker Alston, Ellie Quick, and Lawson Quick.
A time of visitation with Mr. Quick's family will be held on Sunday, March 14, 2021 from 5 until 8 p.m. at the Sullivan Funeral Home, Marshall, TX. A Masonic graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 15, 2021 at Algoma Cemetery North, Marshall, TX with Rev. Will Sherman as well as the Marshall Masonic Lodge #22.
The family would like to thank the Oakwood House staff for the loving care they provided during George's stay.
Sullivan Funeral Home, 100 East Travis St. Marshall, TX.
