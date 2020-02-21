George Shaw
MARSHALL George Bernard Shaw, a longtime resident of Marshall, Texas, passed away peacefully in his home in Frisco, Texas surrounded by his family after a long battle with cancer. Mr. Shaw was born June 27, 1947 in Nacogdoches, Texas, son of Verna and Mayme Shaw. Mr. Shaw was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church until moving to Frisco, Texas and joining St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Mr. Shaw was a 44 year member of the Knights of Columbus.
Mr. Shaw is preceded in death by parents, Verna and Mayme Shaw; brothers, Ray Shaw, Carl Shaw, John Shaw; and sister Margie Blades.
Mr. Shaw is survived by his wife, Betty Shaw; brother, Lee Shaw and wife Yvonne, brother, Raphael Shaw and wife Caroline; sister, Corrine Kichens; son, Bernie Shaw and wife Katherine, and son, Aaron Dickard; daughter, Stacy Burns, daughter, Crystal Eddins and husband Greg, and daughter, Erica Rodgers and husband Scott; and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
There will be a rosary on Sunday, February 23rd at 5:00 p.m. at Downs Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas with visitation at Downs Funeral home from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, February 24th at 2:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with interment at Colonial Gardens Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.