George Teskey
ALBA George Ray Teskey was born March 11, 1919 in Great Falls, Montana to Ella Ray and George Edison Teskey. He was raised in San Antonio, Texas where he met and married Geraldine Helm, his backyard neighbor. He built a gate in the fence that separated them, complete with a trellis of roses. They married on her 19th birthday. After he graduated from high school, he attended St. Mary's University at night and worked for Alamo Bank during the day. He moved to Austin where he enrolled at the University of Texas in Austin, and shortly after, enlisted with the Army Air Corps at the start of WWII. During his military service, he was stationed in Missouri, Austin, Syracuse, and overseas in the CBI. When he returned home from the war, he was hired as a pilot by Braniff International Airlines in Dallas where he flew for almost 35 years and retired as a captain. Together, he and Gerry raised 3 children, bred horses, and built businesses including a saddlery and an antiques shop. After retirement and with direction from the Lord, they moved to Alba, Texas and built the Blue Barn Christian Retreat on Lake Fork. It has changed and enriched the lives of thousands of people over the last 40 years. He had a thumb greener than anyone's and grew vegetable gardens, rose gardens, pine trees, crepe myrtles, and orchards. He was known as PawPaw to his grandchildren. He and Gerry have 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great granddaughter on the way. He taught his grandchildren how to drive cars, trucks, tractors, and boats. He taught them how to ride a horse, catch a fish, and shoot a gun. He taught by example, the meaning of integrity, hard work, and most importantly, love. Everything he did was infused with his sense of humor and a bit of silliness.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Margurite Teskey Lockley; and his brother, James Dale Teskey.
He is survived by his wife of 77 years, Geraldine Helm Teskey; 3 children: son Bobby Teskey and wife Cecelia, son Terry Teskey and wife Virginia, daughter Cheryl Teskey Staggers and husband Allen Staggers; 13 grandchildren: Traci Teskey-Hollis and husband Terry Hollis, Michael Teskey and wife Anissa, Alicia Teskey Stanley and husband Rick, Julia Teskey Weger and husband Kenneth Weger, Travis Teskey, Matthew Teskey and wife Tasha, Joshua Teskey, Colby Teskey, Micah Teskey and wife Shelley, Jennifer Huggins, Jason Huggins, Ty Staggers, Trent Staggers and wife Meredith; 11 great-grandchildren: Jake Teskey, Sydney Teskey, Tyler Teskey, Jessie Weger, Jacee Weger, Kenley Ann Weger, Tatumn Teskey, Cabot Teskey, Brooklyn Teskey, Ethan Teskey, and Piper June Staggers. And his dear friend and spiritual son, Jeff Wickwire.
Services will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Church On The Rock in Quitman, Texas with Pastor Jeff Wickwire presiding and a reception lunch following the service. Burial will follow at 4:30pm at Colonial Gardens in Marshall, Texas.
A special thank you to his caregivers and good friends Olen and Sandie Manning, Jane Owen, and Helen Antram.
His family celebrates his 100 years of life and believes that he is in Heaven where he wanted to be and where he has been made new.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to a Christian ministry of their choice.
