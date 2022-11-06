George William Spears
KARNACK — George William Spears, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 25, 2022 with his family by his side at the age of 76. George grew up in Fort Worth, Texas. He graduated from Paschal High School in 1964 and attended Texas Wesleyan University and then began his career at Shotts Electric. In 1993, George and his wife Susan moved to East Texas to live at Caddo Lake where George loved fishing, hunting and spending time with family and friends.
George is survived by Susan Spears, his wife of 35 years, his children, Grady Spears, Shannon Spears Howard and husband Marc Howard, Paige Spears Herd and husband Jonathan Herd, Megan Gossett and his seven grandchildren, James Herd, Parker Howard, Lucas Gossett, Hayes Howard, Allison Herd, Gage Spears and Leo Gossett. He is also survived by his brother, Bobby Spears and wife Pat and sister Cathey Monroe and husband Glenn, sister in law Barbara Dawkins and numerous nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Kim George and Heart to Heart Hospice.
A celebration of George’s life will be held Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Shady Oaks Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.
If desired, the family respectfully requests memorials be made in George’s name to the Michelson Museum of Art, 216 North Boliver, Marshall, Texas 75670.
