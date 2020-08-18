Georgia Helen Hasler
HUGHES SPRINGS Georgia Helen Hasler, 98, of Lone Star, Texas passed away August 14, 2020. Mrs. Hasler was born October 26, 1921 to Herbert Eugene Warner and Mary Jane Kirby Warner.
She is survived by ten children, Lynette O'Conor and husband, Tom of Marshall, Marion Hudspeth and husband, Milton of Zavola, Tx., Greg Franks and wife, Charlene of Marshall, Larry Hasler and wife, Karen of Shasta Lake, Ca., Angie Hasler and spouse, Steve Cole of Stuart, Fl., Kathy Mitchell and husband, Billy of Lone Star, Mike Hasler and wife, Debbie of Marshall, Khris McTyre of Lindale, Clara Searcy and husband, Tommy of Pittsburg, Tony Hasler and wife, Kellie of Diana; daughter-in-law, Gloria Hasler; 35 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John Jack Hasler; son, John Hasler; grandson, Dustin Young; daughter-in-law, Bobby Nell Hines Franks and three sisters.
Services will be 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in the chapel of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Hughes Springs with James Cotton officiating. Burial to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
