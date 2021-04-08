Georgia Raven Rosborough
MARSHALL Georgia Raven-Rosborough was born February 22, 1917, to the parentage of Dennis & Louisa Nealy in Marshall, TX. She is preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers and 2 sisters. Georgia's husbands preceded her in death.
Georgia attended public school in the Shady Grove community where she completed the highest level available - 7th grade. She often shared her stories of school buildings being burned down to try to suppress the education of black children but, with perseverance, they would move from home to home or church to church and even sometimes in an abandoned bus in a pasture. She loved school and learning so much that even after she graduated, she would return to the school to assist the teacher with the younger children's learning. Georgia's occupations included farming and working at Suburban Acres Nursing Home. Her hobbies included making refrigerator magnet art and quilts. Her quilts are now all over the United States and beyond. Her home was filled with lots of home cooking, domino playing, laughter and love which was shared with all who entered. She continued to drive until she was 97 and she lived alone in her home until she was 99.
She leaves to cherish her memory: 12 children and their surviving spouses, 26 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, and 8 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Georgia Raven Rosborough will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Visitation 6:00-7:00 PM, Friday, April 9, 2021. Wake 7:00-8:00 PM, Friday, April 9, 2021. All services will be held at Texas & Louisiana Association Building, 2907 Karnack Highway, Marshall, TX. Arrangements are entrusted to Black's Funeral Home and Cremation Services (903) 693-3611.
