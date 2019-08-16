Gerald Wayne Roach
MARSHALL Gerald Wayne Roach departed from this life on Friday August 9, 2019 at the age of 56. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jimmy and Darline Roach, and two sisters, Beatrice Roach and Mamie Henderson. He is survived by his wife, Theresa Roach, and children, Taurice Roach, Candice Starling, Jerrod Roach and Tyron Roach. He was a proud grandfather to Rheygan, Faith, Kaci, Isaiah, Landen, Ezekiel, Eve, and Kendron II. He is further survived by brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. He worked a number of years for Tyson Foods and General Cable and was a member of the Westside Church of Christ. Gerald will be missed by many and fondly remembered.
Visitation will be held Friday August 16, 2019 from 6 - 8 P.M. at Downs Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at Westside Church of Christ August 17, 2019 at 11 A.M. . Interment will be at Yates Cemetery.
