Gerry Miller
MARSHALL, TX — Carl Gerald Miller, 87 of Marshall, TX passed away October 21, 2022 in Longview after a brief illness. He was born November 10, 1934 in Marshall to Carl Washington Miller and Evangeline Maybelle Lee Miller. He graduated from Marshall High School in the early 50’s and then went on to SFA where he earned degrees in Biology and Chemistry. Mr. Miller initially worked for Thiokol before briefly teaching high school math at Tatum. He returned to college once again, graduating from the University of Houston Pharmacy School. He worked as a pharmacist for the UT Health Center in Tyler until his retirement.
Mr. Miller is survived by sisters: Dianna Gray of Houston and Derenda Arrington of Marshall; niece: Carla English and her sons: Sean and Loren Miller; nephews: Chis Arrington, Anthony (Tony) Arrington, Joseph (Joey)Arrington; niece: Sherilyn Garber and her daughter, Abigail Garber and great nephew: Dustin Hefner.. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister Olga Wagner and niece: Nancy Hefner.
Graveside services were held November 1, 2022 at Noonday Cemetery in Hallsville under the direction of Sullivan Funeral Home, Marshall, TX.
