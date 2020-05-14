Gertrud Hordern
MARSHALL Gertrud Kirsch Hordern died peacefully on May 10, from CPOD and congestive heart failure; she was 81.
Born in Hauenstein, Germany, to Heinrich and Karolina Kirsch, she left Germany in 1962, after marrying James L. Hordern, and moved to Marshall. The couple were married for 47 years, until J.L.'s death in 2008. She is survived by her son, James L. Hordern Jr and, his wife, Barbara Burgower Hordern, of Houston, and their children, James Hordern III and Sarah Hordern; and daughter Belinda of Lexington, KY and her daughters, Julie Priest and Cindy Priest, along with the Julie and Cindy's father and stepmother, Kurt and Sherri Priest.
Gertrud loved gossiping with friends and relatives and with her many customers at Earl's Dry Cleaners, where she clerked for many years. She especially loved playing mercilessly with her family on game nights, poker with the ladies, and the slots at the Horseshoe.
Visitation will be at Sullivan's Funeral Home at 100 East Travis St., Marshall, TX 75670, from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020, with social distancing observed for the sake of the living. A graveside service will follow at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Pope City Cemetery, 1214 Pope City Rd, Jefferson, TX 75657. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pope City Cemetery Association or the American Heart Association.
