Gladys L. “Sally” Holloway
MARSHALL — Beloved mother, cherished grandmother and friend, Gladys L. “Sally” (Jones) Holloway, age 87, passed away in Longview, Texas on April 8, 2023. She was born in Marshall, Texas on April 12, 1935 to W.C. and Nancy (Douthitt) Jones.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jack Holloway; her son, Jimmy Doyle Holloway and her brothers and sister. She is survived by her children, Steven and Karen Holloway, Susan and Frank Clark, Carolyn and Lee Hardy; her grandchildren, Cody and Lara Holloway, Adam and Eva Clark, Wesley Holloway, Denisha Sparks, Trey and Mary Hardy, Huntington Thornton, Kristin and Bobby Anthony; her great-grand children, Nicole Holloway, Connor Sparks, Lilly Hardy, Harrison Hardy, Alyssa Anthony, Carleigh Anthony, Reese Anthony, Keana Clark, Calym Holloway, Amryn Holloway, Olivia Holloway, Audrey Holloway and Max Holloway; other family members and many friends who knew and loved her.
Sally loved the Lord and was a longtime member of Victory Baptist Church until her health declined. She was passionate about literacy, libraries, the food pantry and education. She was a lifelong resident of Marshall, graduating from Marshall High School. Sally was a dedicated member of the Altrusa Club of Marshall, the Literacy Council and volunteered at the Marshall Library and the Women’s Center for many years but her true passion in life was her family and the time spent with them.
Funeral service for her will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 2:00pm at the Colonial Chapel of Sullivan Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Wilkins and Cody Holloway officiating. Visitation and reception will be held immediately following the service at Sullivan Funeral Home. Interment will be private at Pope City Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Robby Minatrea, Cody Holloway, Adam Clark, Trey Hardy, Kyle Hardy, Wesley Holloway, Huntington Thornton, Bobby Anthony, Randy Kay and Belem Gaona.
The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to the Haven Care Staff, to Sally’s special friend and caregiver, Lisa Halbrook and to her roommate, Dora Thomas for the love and tender care shown to Sally. If memorials are preferred, please consider The Literacy Council, Marshall Library or Mission Marshall in Sally’s name. Online condolences may be offered at www.cammackfamily.com
