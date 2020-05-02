Glenn Mack Whatley
JEFFERSON, TX. Graveside Services for Mr. Glenn Mack Whatley 79, of Jefferson will be held at 2:30 PM Sunday May 3, 2020 at Trinity Cemetery with Rev. Ricky Jeane officiating, under the direction of Haggard Funeral Home of Jefferson. Due to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Pandemic we are reminding people to continue practicing social distancing. I apologize for the inconvenience; however, it is not only for the safety of the family we are serving and our staff, but for you and your family's safety as well.
Mr. Whatley was born March 2, 1941 to Roscoe and Ruth McAlexander Whatley and passed away April 30, 2020. He was preceded in death by his daughter Sheila Renee Whatley and his parents.
Mr. Whatley honorably served his country in the U.S. Air Force and proudly served his community in both Marshall and Longview as a fire fighter and EMT.
He is survived by his wife Dorothy Tims Whatley, children; Cristi Huntington and Scott Fyffe, brothers; Tommy Whatley and wife, Francis and Gilbert Whatley and wife, Nancy, and very special uncle, Russell Whatley, grandchildren; Paige Huntington, Garrett Huntington and Erin Fyffe.
Honorary pallbearers are; Tommy Whatley, Jack Wells, Brandt Porter, Nick Weisenhurt, Donald Pickard and T. J. Whatley.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you make donation to Vivian United Pentecostal Church Building Fund, 902 S. Pecan St., Vivian, LA. 71082.
A memorial guestbook may be signed at www.haggardfuneralhome.com
