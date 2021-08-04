Glenwood Oney, Sr.
MARSHALL Glenwood Oney, Sr. passed away July 31, 2021 in Shreveport, Louisiana. Mr. Oney was born September 16, 1940 in Harleton, Texas to Floyd Oney, Sr. and Lena Kate Oney. Glenwood married Martha Redell Newman on September 20, 1958 in Marshall, Texas.
Visitation will be 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Downs Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 4, 2021 in the Chapel at Downs Funeral Home, Marshall, Texas. Burial will be at Piney Cemetery in Harleton, Texas.
He was a devoted husband of many years to his loving wife, Martha, before and after her passing in 2009. He loved his family with his whole heart. His kids meant the world to him as well. He loved all of his grandkids, great grand kids and great great grand kids. He spent most of his time visiting family and friends, riding the four-wheeler, fishing at the creek and loving on his dog, Junior. He loved to sing. He would call his sister Deannie, every night and sing to her over the phone. His last song he sang to her was his favorite, Sweet Beulah Land. He was a devoted big brother to his seven siblings. He was a faithful provider, working many years as a sawyer.
He was a member and Deacon of Nesbitt Baptist Church. For many years he was the song leader and men's Sunday School teacher. Most importantly, he was a Christian. He and his wife, Martha, raised their children to love Jesus with all their hearts.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Lena Oney; his loving wife, Martha, his grandchild, Robin Morse, his great grandchild, Stephen Smith, and his siblings, Harold, Mary, Patricia, Buddy and Lena Faye.
He is survived by his children; Glenwood Oney, Jr. and wife, Jeannie, Pamela Oney Morse and husband, David Morse, Darrell Oney and wife, Shelley, Glenda Oney Martin and husband, Allan, Julie Oney Sezonov and husband, Matthew Sezonov; grandchildren; Floyd Oney and wife, Susan, William Oney and wife, Brianne, John Oney and wife, Kristy, Kyle Oney and wife, Kelly, Brandon Smith, Sheri Morse, Anna Oney, Sam Oney and fiancé Renee, Cassie Hudson and fiancé, Caleb, Jenny Hudson, Caleb Sezonov and Luke Sezonov; great grandchildren; Alexis Oney, Greyson Oney, Liam Oney, Blaine Oney, Jaxon Oney, Emerson Oney, Dakota Goodwin and Iris Castillo; great great grandchild; Evie Grace Monzon and siblings; Deannie Davidson and Peggy Ellis.
Daddy, we will miss you.... You sweet, silly man!!!!!!
