Gloria Gibbons Snyder
MARSHALL — Private, graveside services for Gloria (“Glo”) Gibbons Snyder, 90, of Marshall will be held at 2 pm Friday, Sept. 17 at Evergreen Cemetery in Paris, Texas. The Rev. Craig Reed, Rector of Church of the Holy Cross, Paris, will officiate.Gloria died September 8, 2021 at her home of fifty-two years in Marshall. She was born July 29, 1931 in Paris, Texas, daughter of Jack Hubbard Gibbons and Mildred (“Nuna”) Jones Gibbons. She was educated in Marshall Public Schools and attended Texas Christian University. Gloria adored expressing her faith with the congregation of Trinity Episcopal Church, where she personally served in countless, rewarding roles. In 1996, Gloria was honored to receive the Community Builder Award from the Masonic Grand Lodge of Texas. She was a founder and director of the Humane Society of Harrison County, with a hands-on presence at the Marshall Animal Shelter for some thirty-five years. Her devotion and passion for this endeavor found Gloria’s weekends and evenings dedicated to taking in new arrivals at the Shelter as well as the never-ending cleaning and caring for the countless shelter inhabitants. Gloria and other volunteers worked tirelessly year after year in association with local veterinarians to educate and inform local residents on best practices surrounding responsible pet ownership. The Animal Shelter was once a state of the art facility, replacing the archaic “city dog pound.” The Pet Place was an expansion from the Shelter by the HSHC that carries on her objectives admirably, collaborating with the Shelter but without direct city or county funds. Gloria’s desire would be for the Pet Place to remain relevant within the operating scheme of the new Shelter. “Glo” is survived by sons Dudley (“Dee”) H Snyder IV, Jack G Snyder and daughter-in-law Sharon M Snyder, granddaughter Natalie N Snyder, former daughter-in-law Angela M Snyder, sister Kathryn G Mauthe, nephews Flynn G Mauthe, Brett B Mauthe and wife Carrie, great-nieces Kirsten M McMahon and Tymberline E Mauthe, and special cousin Ruth Hagood. Deep appreciation is extended for the care provided by many, such as Shirley and David Colwell and Jeanette Brown, and in her final years, from Melinda and Bertha Butler, Melissa Woodkins, Pastor Terrence Campbell and special nurse Sue Perkins. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the Humane Society of Harrison County through the Pet Place. After all, “Glo” was our Angel of protection for creatures great and small.
