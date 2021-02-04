Gloria Mae Biddle
TEXARKANA, ARK. Gloria Mae Biddle gained her heavenly wings on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. She was born June 17, 1951, to the late Channie Lee McBride Mallory and the late McKinley Anderson.
Graveside services will be Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Old Town Cemetery, Louisville, Ark. at 2:30 pm.
