Gloria Thomas (Tatum)
MARSHALL — A funeral service for Gloria Thomas (Tatum) will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, August 22, 2021 at St. Mark Baptist Church in Marshall, Texas. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Gardens. Ms. Thomas passed away on August 17, 2021 in Marshall, Texas.
