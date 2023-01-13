Glynn Byman
CRAWFORD — Roy Glynn Byman, devoted husband, father and grandfather went home to the waiting arms of his Lord and Savior on Monday, January 9, 2023. A Funeral Service will be 2 pm, Friday, January 13, 2023 at Grace Gardens Funeral Home with a visitation begining at 1pm. A Graveside service will be 1 pm, Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Sunset Memorial Park in Gilmer, Texas. There will be a Celebration of his Life in Marshall, Texas following the graveside service.
Glynn was born in Gilmer, Texas, Nov. 9, 1949, son of Loyce Ann Duke and Roy Sylvester Byman. He was raised in Gilmer, Texas, attending East Mountain Schools and Gilmer High School before graduating from the University of Texas Pharmacy School in 1972. Glynn married Mary Jane Cook on August 23, 1970. This union was blessed with three children, Michele, Matt and Marsha.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Jane Cook Byman; daughter and son-in-law Michele Byman andRobert Alan Montgomery and their children Samantha Marie Montgomery, Kyle Joseph Montgomery, Brittany Samantha Divver, Ashley Sara Divver, Ryan Glynn Montgomery and Mary Louise Montgomery of Manvel, TX; son and daughter-in-law, Matthew Glynn and Allison Davison Byman and their sons Luke Fisher Byman and Davis Matthew Byman of Manvel, TX; daughter and son-in-law Marsha Marie and Matthew Simon Kiel and their sons Matthew Thomas Kiel and Mason James Kiel of Crawford, TX; sister Anna Beth Raphael and niece Janet Holst of CA; and sister-in-law Sally Cook Socia of Marshall.
Glynn was a faithful pharmacist, serving his community for more than 50 years. Heowned Byman’s Pharmacy in Marshall, TX for 21 years. Only his love for his Lord and family exceeded his love for the outdoors. He enjoyed coaching baseball and softball for many years before turning his attention to raising cattle, hunting, fishing and traveling with his beloved wife.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to the music ministry of First Baptist Church, Waco, or to the charity of your choosing.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.