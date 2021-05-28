Golden Choyce
WASKOM Golden Marie Gibson Choyce was born July 16, 1930, in Vienna, Louisiana (Lincoln Parrish), to Grady and Lille Mae Gibson. Her education began in Ruston, Louisiana, at Lincoln Elementary. She graduated from Davis Star Jordan High School in Los Angeles.
She later attended Grambling State University where she obtained a B.S. degree in Teacher Education. She also attended Northeast Louisiana State University where she received a Masters Degree in Education.
Subsequently, she taught for 27 years in Morehouse Parrish at Bonita Rosenwald and Bastrop Middle School. She was active in the community working religious and social groups. She was seen as a trendsetter in fashion in community, and was a homemaker extraordinaire.
She was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on January 24, 1984 and served faithfully until her death on May 20, 2021.
She is survived by Ernest Choyce, her husband of 73 years; three of her seven siblings: Bell Glover (California), William Jefferson Gibson (Louisiana) and Jesse Marvin Gibson (Missouri); three children: Brenda Miles (Allen), Ernestine Manuel and Cedric Ross Choyce (Venetta); six grandchildren: Pachonce Brantley, Heather Miles, Allen Miles II, Harmon Manuel II, Lacy Choyce and Jade Choyce; five great-grandchildren: Gabrielle & Darrell Roberson, Avery & Gideon Miles, Tyler Ross Traylor; and a host of relatives and friends.
Funeral Service will be held 1:00 PM, Saturday, June 5, 2021. Family Hour 6:00 PM-7:00 PM, Friday, June 4, 2021. Both services will be held at Winnfield Funeral Home, Shreveport, Louisiana. Interment will be in Forest Park West Cemetery, Shreveport.
Arrangements are entrusted to Black's Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
