Grace Ann Lemanski
MARSHALL — Grace Ann Amidon Lemanski, 78, of Marshall, Texas peacefully passed away at her home on December 6, 2021.
She was born on July 12, 1944, to Robert “Bob” Amidon and Era Jones Amidon in Marshall, Texas. After She graduated from Marshall High School, she went on to study English and Education at The University of North Texas.
While attending university, Grace Ann met Benny Lemanski. She and Benny were married after graduation in 1965 and went on to have two children, Lance Lemanski and Mike Lemanski.
She loved all things about Texas history and considered herself a native American in spirit and heart. She spent her free time attending “pow wows” and studying native American history and culture. She was born and raised in Marshall, Texas and loved the city and its people. Her family owned a house on Big Cypress Bayou and spent many happy years enjoying the beauty of the bayou. She was humble, generous and kind and treated all people with constant respect and dignity. She was a lifelong member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
She was preceded by her parents, Robert and Era Amidon and her aunt, Vera Jones Heflin. She is survived by her two sons, Lance and his wife Carol, and Mike and his wife Sundra, as well as her former husband, Benny Lemanski. She had three grandchildren who she loved dearly and bragged about constantly, Shane Lemanski, Sydney Lemanski and Jessica Lemanski.
Services will be held at Down’s Funeral Home on December 17th, 2021. Visitation at 1:00 pm and ceremony at 2:00 pm.
