Grace Elizabeth Godwin
MARSHALL Grace Godwin, age 89, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019. She was born in the Fairview Community South of Marshall on October 18, 1929 to Sam and Inez Johnston Hope. She graduated from Marshall High School in 1947 and married Fred Godwin in August, 1950. She worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone as a telephone operator for over 25 years. After retiring, she managed the Peanut Shack at the Marshall Mall for several years. She is preceded in death by her husband, Fred, in 1986 and never remarried. She is also preceded in death by her grandson, Stephen Godwin. Grace is survived by four sons, David, Mark, John and Paul; three daughters-in-law; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews who were very close to her. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 6-7pm at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11am at Cumberland Presbyterian Church with Rev. Rusty Rustenhaven officiating. Private Interment will be held where she will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband. Honorary Pallbearers will be Matt Godwin, David Godwin, Ashley Wyatt, Paul Wyatt, Morgan Godwin-Gent, Courtney Godwin, Claire Godwin, Prentice Ware, Sally Lane and Pete McCarty. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fairview Cemetery Association. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
