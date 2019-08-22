Grace Godwin
MARSHALL Grace Godwin, age 89, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019. She was born in the Fairview Community of Marshall on October 18, 1929 to Sam and Inez Johnston Hope. She graduated from Marshall High School in 1947 and married Fred Godwin in 1950. She worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone as a telephone operator for over 25 years. After retiring, she managed The Peanut Shack at the Marshall Mall for several years. She is preceded in death by her husband, Fred, in 1986 and never remarried. She is also preceded in death by her grandson, Stephen Godwin and daughter-in-law, Teresa Godwin. Grace is survived by four sons, David, Mark, John and Paul; daughters-in-law, Linda (Mark), Stacy (John) and Christy (Paul), numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews that she was very close to. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 6-7 pm at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11 am at Cumberland Presbyterian Church with Pastor Rusty Rustenhaven officiating. Private interment will be held prior to the memorial service. Pallbearers will be Matt Godwin, David Godwin, Ashley Wyatt, Paul Wyatt, Morgan Godwin-Gent, and Courtney Godwin. Honorary Pallbearers are Claire Godwin, Prentice Ware, Sally Lane, and Pete McCarty. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Fairview Cemetery Association. Online condolences can be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com.
