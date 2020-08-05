Harry Ford
SANTA FE Harry Ford, Jr., age 85, passed away on July 30, 2020 in Santa Fe, Texas. He was born on January 26, 1935 in Marshall, Texas to parents, Harry Sr. and Katherine (Hassell) Ford. Harry was a devoted Christian who met the love of his life, Rosemarie Isenberg, and remained happily married for over fifty years.
Harry served in the National Guard at Fort Hood as a tank commander, loved to play music and was a talented craftsman.
Harry was preceded in death by his loving wife, Rosemarie Ford; and his parents, Harry Sr. and Katherine Ford.
Left to cherish his memory are children: Darlene Gates (Ron), Brett Ford, Sr. (Leta), and Cody Ford, Sr. (Lisa); ten grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; as well as many other family members and friends.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas. Condolences may be sent to the Ford Family at www.frobergfuneralhome.com.
