Hazel Faye Watson Bland
KARNACK, TX — Hazel Faye Watson Bland, 94, of Karnack passed away Jan 27, 2022 in Longview. She was born November 8, 1927 to Grover Cleveland Watson and Atelia Moore Watson in Harrison County. Mrs. Bland grew up in Karnack and graduated from Karnack High School and the Marshall College of Business before going to work at The Longhorn Army Ammunition Plant, where she first served as secretary for the commanding officer and then moved on to the finance and accounting offices working as a bookkeeper. She later worked in the Karnack Water Supply offices as well. She married Robert Lee Bland November 21, 1952 at the Karnack Baptist Church. He preceded her in death on November 9, 2005.
She is survived by her son, David Bland and daughter, Kathy Bland both of Karnack; nephews, Cecil Bishop and Donald Ray Watson; two great-nieces and three great-nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, sisters: Evelyn Bishop and Opal Watson and brother, Tullis Watson.
A time of visitation with her family will be held on Friday, January 28, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Sullivan Funeral Home, Marshall, TX. A service to celebrate her life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at the Karnack Baptist Church, with Rev. J.B. Grant officiating. Burial will follow at Andrews Cemetery.
