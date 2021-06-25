Hazel McCoy Redmon
TUCSON, AZ Hazel (Sis) McCoy Redmon passed peacefully on Sunday, the 20th of June in Tucson, AZ with her family at her bedside. She was born 94 years ago in Harleton, Texas to James and Vera (Wyatt) McCoy. Hazel was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth L. Redmon, and daughters Patricia Sharp and Belinda Ohlde. She is survived by two daughters, Sue Nichols (Clyde) and Kim Alfred (Jack) and two sons, Kenneth L. Redmon, Jr. and Dr. John Kirkland Redmon (Yeoun). Her descendants include 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.
Hazel was a wife, mother, and grandmother for 74 years, blessing loved ones with her strength of character and her unflinching faith and dedication to her family. We will sorely miss our sweet and sassy Mama.
Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 26, 2021 at County Line Baptist Church Cemtery in Diana, Texas under the direction of Sullivan Funeral Home, Marshall, TX.
