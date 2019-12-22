Helen Clayton Boyd
MARSHALL Helen Clayton Boyd
Surrounded by family, Helen Clayton Boyd passed from this life on December 19, 2019. Born November 8, 1932 in Haynesville, Louisiana, Helen was the sixth child of Velma and Claude Jones. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, three sisters, and the father of her children, William B. Dub Clayton.
She is survived by her husband Clifford Boyd, Daughter, Marsha Hagin and her husband Gerry, Son, Keith Clayton and his wife Starr; two grandchildren, Evan Salazar and Casey Clayton; and one great-granddaughter, Madelyn Forbes.
Helen was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them, relishing her role as Mimi. Spending her last years with her devoted husband, Clifford, she had opportunity to also love the family that first belonged to him.
Helen graduated from McLeod High School at 16, was employed by Blakey-Nelson Motors and the Texas Department of Public Safety as The Driver's License Lady for many years. One of her most selfless accomplishments was that of her participation in an experimental program for Cystic Fibrosis treatment. It was her desire that results from the study would provide answers and hope for sufferers who followed after. She was extremely grateful for the kindness and consideration she received from the medical staff at the University of Texas Health Center in Tyler and Christus Good Shepherd, in Longview.
Helen enjoyed studying God's word and being able to share to bless others. She believed that endurance is not just the ability to bear a hard thing, but to turn it into glory.
She will be sorely missed.
Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Saturday, December 21, 2019, in the Hanner Funeral Chapel with Bro. Jason Deutsch officiating.
Interment will be in Queen City Cemetery under the direction of Hanner Funeral Service.
