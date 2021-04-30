Helen J. Clark
DIANA, TX Helen J. Clark of Diana passed away April 28, 2021 in Longview. She was born October 15, 1927 in Diana to James Alfred and Myrtle Geneva Chadd Smith. She graduated from Marshall High School as well as the St. Paul School of Nursing in Dallas. She married her high school sweetheart, Billy Ray Clark on January 28, 1950 at the First United Methodist Church in Dallas, TX, and they remained happily married for 60 years. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and MeMaw. She and her husband loved going to the country, working side by side and fishing. She got great pleasure going to the boats with her son Coy and Billy Ray. She and her daughter Brenda loved hosting and celebrating holidays with her grandbabies.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Brenda Frisby of Diana; her devoted grandchildren, Kameron Frisby and his partner Lane Davis of Dallas, Cole Frisby and his wife Alyson of Frisco; and her great-grandchildren, David and Clark Frisby of Frisco, TX. She is preceded by her husband, Billy Ray Clark and son, Coy A. Clark.
A time of visitation with her family will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at the Sullivan Funeral Home, Marshall, TX. Services to celebrate her life will be held at Smyrna Cemetery in Harleton at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 2, 2021 with interment to follow at Smyrna Cemetery. The family requests that if you are sending flowers for the services, please send potted plants.
