Helen Marie Thompson
MARSHALL, TEXAS — Helen Marie Thompson, 78, of Marshall, TX passed away July 30, 2022 surrounded by her loving family at her home in Marshall. She was born December 11, 1943 in Missouri.
Mrs. Thompson lived in Nevada on a ranch for a time until moving to California where her first grandchild was born. She then moved to New Mexico and adopted two grandsons where she opened Sunshine Generation, a children’s singing and dancing group. She has lived the last 15 years in Texas. She enjoyed being with her family, sewing, collecting and reading Steven King books, collecting and watching movies and TV shows. She really enjoyed horror movies and tv shows the most. Her favorite tv show was the Walking Dead.
Mrs. Thompson is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Don Thompson II; her oldest son, Don Thompson, III; and her brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Sue Thompson. She is survived by her daughter, Kris Heckman; two sons, Jeremy and Joshua Thompson; brother-in-law, Philip Thompson and his wife Elaine; as well as various nieces and nephews; and her best friends, Betty McCormick, Jessie Bonner, Mindy Nobles, and Carol Bierden. Her family would like to say a special, “Thank You” to Heartsway of Marshall for their care and compassion during this difficult time. Sullivan-funeralhome.com
