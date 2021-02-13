Helen (Mimi) Marie Mills
TYLER On Tuesday, February 9, 2021, Helen (Mimi) Mills, 73, passed away surrounded by her family in Tyler, Texas.
Helen was born on June 30, 1947 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Elizabeth Baker and Edward Allen Mills, the youngest of five children. She attended Shreveport public schools and graduated from Fair Park High School in 1965 and attended Panola College in Carthage, Texas in the 1980s.
Mimi was filled with a spirit of kindness and compassion that was reflected in her beautiful smile and twinkling blue eyes. Her mantra was Life's too short not to have fun; she loved to be outside, listen to music, dance, read, cook, entertain and create moments for memories. Mimi was driven by a sense of adventure and a love of travel. Her career choices mirrored her passions; She worked for the U.S. Postal Service, Marshall, TX; owned and operated Sail Away Boutiques, Galveston, TX; managed the retail shops literally around the world aboard Princess Cruises, Los Angeles, CA; oversaw retail operations on the Mississippi River for The Delta Queen Steamboat Company, New Orleans, LA; served as Vice-President East Texas Region for Woodforest National Bank, The Woodlands, TX; assisted students via the Call Center at Tyler Junior College, Tyler, TX.
Mimi was preceded in death by her parents, Elizabeth and Edward Mills; brother and sister-in-law, Edward and Jeanne Mills; sister-in-law, Mona Mills; brother-in-law, Philip Byram; son-in-law, Mike Harper.
Mimi is survived by her daughter, Dr. Lisa Harper; son and daughter-in-law, Chase and Dawn Frazier; grandson, Hunter Harper; granddaughter, Ashley Frazier; grandson, Cameron Toney; sister, Ann Byram; brother, Willie Mills; brother, James Mills; numerous nieces and nephews.
Mimi's happy place was being near or on a body of water, preferably Lake Bistineau, Caddo Lake, Gulf of Mexico, Pacific Ocean, or the Aegean Sea. It was her wish to be buried at sea, so she willed her body to UT Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, TX. In lieu of a traditional burial, her ashes will be buried at sea by the medical center just off the coast of Texas in the Gulf of Mexico. Due to COVID, A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for all those who knew and loved Mimi to attend.
