Helen Ruth Taylor Johnson
MARSHALL — Helen Ruth Taylor was born January 9th, 1951 in Harrison County to the late J.T. and Ethel Mae Green Taylor. She was a member of St. John Baptist Church where she served faithfully until her health began to fail. She graduated from H.B. Pemberton High School, Class of 1970, and received her Cosmetology license in Austin, TX. She was employed with Blue Buckle and then Thiokol Corporation for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents and all six of her brothers.
She leaves to mourn her passing her devoted husband of 51 years, who was also her caregiver, Londell, Sr.; sons, Vincent Taylor and Londell Johnson Jr, (Sherry Moody); five grandchildren, Christopher Taylor, Trent Parson, Skyler Johnson, Colin Segoviano and Jermicheal Johnson; one great-granddaughter, Peyton Johnson; three sisters, Hearease Moore, Willia Fisher, and Riddie Taylor Jones. She also leaves several aunts, uncles, cousins and family friends.
Funeral Services for Helen Ruth Taylor Johnson will be Saturday, May 14th at 12:00 noon at the St. John Baptist Church with Pastor Steven Harris as the Eulogist. Interment will be at the St. John Cemetery.
Visitation will be Friday May 13th from 6:30-7:30 pm at Blacks Family Center 2308 S. Washington Ave.
