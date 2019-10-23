Henry Earl Marion
MARSHALL, TX Henry Earl Marion, age 90, died peacefully at Marshall Manor on October 17th, 2019, after a courageous battle with Alzheimers. Henry was born in Hillsboro, Mississippi on April 18, 1929, the 12th child of Ann Hughes and Walter Marion, Sr. Henry was preceded in death by his parents, brothers; Walter Jr., George, Chester, Clois, Robert, and Willie; sisters, Mollie Bee, Odee, Mary Glen, Mae, Lodena, and Annie; and granddaughter, Reagan Marion. Henry is survived by his wife, Delores, and their children: David (Joyce) Marion, Diane Marion Eunice, and Denice Marion Olatunji; three children from a previous marriage: Ann (Lee) Hamilton, Joyce (Bobby) Reese, and Fredrick Marion; 12 grandchildren, Felicia Gathings, Chelsea Marion, Chloe Marion, Brian Eunice, Ebony Neely, Olivia Cunningham, Khalid Olatunji, Horace Derricks, Curtis Derricks, Nikita Hamilton, Cynthia Reese, and Melody Reese Tyler; a special niece, Terri Riggins Thompson; a host of other great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins; and many special friends in Aberdeen, MS. Henry was well acquainted with hard work and instilled this in his own children. He established DeMarion Inc. and at one time had 700 employees taking care of the cleaning, air conditioning services, and utilities at U.S. Federal Buildings in 8 states. He was one of Jehovah's Witnesses for over 60 years and served as an elder in the local congregation in Marshall, TX. Henry impacted thousands of lives by giving people jobs and helping them start their own business. He set the proper example of how to be a man of character with principles, morals, and values and will be greatly missed. Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11am at Meadowbrook Funeral Home with a time of visitation to follow from 12-1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Henry's memory to the Alzheimer's Association at http://act.alz.org/goto/henryearlmarion Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
