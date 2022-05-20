Herbert Golightly
HALLSVILLE — Herbert L. Golightly (June 30, 1940- May 13, 2022) beloved husband, father, brother and servant of Christ has gone to his eternal home to live with God. A treasure to his family, he will be deeply missed. He leaves behind to cherish his memory: his devoted wife of 60 years Maxine Golightly.
A wake will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022 at Sweet Church of Christ in Hallsville, TX from 6:30pm-8:00pm; A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Sweet Home Church of a Christ at 11:00am.
Arrangements are entrusted to Black’s Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Masks are Required during both services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.