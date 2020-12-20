Homa Lee Barnes
MADISON, MS Homa Lee Barnes died Friday, December 11, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was 73.
A native of Laurel, Mississippi and born March 19, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Homer Thames Wood and the late Florence Luzenberg Wood.
She is survived by her daughter, Jamie Barnes Beaudette (Roland), of Connecticut; a son, Bill Price (Kathy), of Madison; sisters, Peggy Carpenter, Florence Adcock (Jimmy), and Frances Adcock; grandchildren: Macy Plunkett (Matthew), Miranda Price, Patrick Price, Kyle Beaudette, Lani Beaudette, and Mason Beaudette; and a host of other relatives.
Services are not planned at this time but may be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to We Will Go Ministries, 806 N Farish St., Jackson, MS 39202 or by visiting www.wewillgo.org/donate
A native of Laurel, Mississippi and born March 19, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Homer Thames Wood and the late Florence Luzenberg Wood.
She is survived by her daughter, Jamie Barnes Beaudette (Roland), of Connecticut; a son, Bill Price (Kathy), of Madison; sisters, Peggy Carpenter, Florence Adcock (Jimmy), and Frances Adcock; grandchildren: Macy Plunkett (Matthew), Miranda Price, Patrick Price, Kyle Beaudette, Lani Beaudette, and Mason Beaudette; and a host of other relatives.
Services are not planned at this time but may be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to We Will Go Ministries, 806 N Farish St., Jackson, MS 39202 or by visiting www.wewillgo.org/donate
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.