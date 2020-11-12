Homer Taylor, Jr.
MARSHALL, TEXAS Homer Cello Taylor, Jr. was born August 28, 1930 to Homer, Sr. and Ethel Shaw Taylor, in Harrison County, Marshall, Texas and passed away November 8, 2020. He proudly served in the United States Army and United States Air Force, honorably discharged and retiring after 20 years of service. Left to be consoled, nourished and strengthened is the love of his life, Vernella Marie Calvin Berryman-Taylor of 49 years; two sons, Homer Taylor III and Anthony Leon Berryman (Mary); one daughter, Sonya Lynn Berryman all of Marshall, Texas; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Graveside services with full military honors are scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Rosehill Garden Cemetery in Marshall, Texas. A viewing will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Peoples Legacy Annex in Marshall, Texas. Arrangements by Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall, Texas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.