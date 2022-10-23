Hope D’Asto
MARSHALL — A Celebration of Life for Margaret Hope Harkins D’Asto, 72, of Marshall, Texas will be held on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 1pm in the Cpt. Wm. Perry Chapel of Haggard Funeral Home with Father John Himes officiating and under the direction of Haggard Funeral Home.
On Thursday, October 13, 2022, Margaret Hope Harkins D’Asto, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away surrounded by her loving family. Hope was born on October 1, 1950, in Fort Worth, Texas to Perry Raines Harkins and Mary Irvine Minton Harkins.
Mrs. D’Asto was a lifelong resident of Marshall, Texas. She studied at both Southwestern University and East Texas State University. On January 16, 1971, she married the love of her life, Larry Neal D’Asto. They raised two daughters, Cymber and Gina. Hope was an active antique dealer in both Marshall and Jefferson, where she owned and operated Walnut St. Market for over 30 years. She was an avid reader, enjoyed traveling and spending time at her home-away-from-home, Disney World.
Hope was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband, Larry D’Asto; daughter and daughter-in-law, Cymber Morin and Colleen Robertson, grandchildren Jackson Morin (future grand-daughter, Abby Hinton) and Mary Margaret Morin; and daughter Gina D’Asto and grandchildren Maddison D’Asto and Christina Flores.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Jefferson Carnegie Library, 301 W Lafayette St, Jefferson, TX 75657; or the American Cancer Society, https://donate3.cancer.org/.
