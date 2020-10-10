Howard Simmons
MARSHALL A funeral service for Howard Simmons will be held on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Downs Funeral Home, Bro. Ron Segers will be officiating the service. Interment will be at Algoma North Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Downs Funeral Home.
Howard Simmons, 91, of Marshall, Texas was born on October 31, 1928 in Drumright, Oklahoma to his parents, Sanford Roland Simmons and Opal Hendricks. Mr. Simmons passed away on October 8, 2020 at his home in Marshall, Texas. He married the love of his life, Fleta Marie Courtney Simmons on October 12, 1957. To know him was to love him; he never met a stranger and had many friends. Mr. Simmons was a great welder and one of the best in the business. He had many thigs he enjoyed doing like, working cattle, dancing, traveling to watch his grandkids play ball, and music; he loved playing his guitar and even wrote his own songs. Above all, Mr. Simmons was the best family man and knew how to hold a family together no matter what.
Mr. Simmons is survived by his seven children, Linda Nolan and spouse, Charles, Betty Mayfield and spouse, Roger, Judy LaVerne Lee and spouse, Billy, John Howard Simmons and spouse, Susie, Doni Simmons and spouse, Marianne, Tony Simmons and spouse, Tasha, and Todd Simmons and spouse, Kelli. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.
Mr. Simmons is preceded in death by his parents, Roland and Opal Simmons; wife, Fleta Marie Simmons; brother, LeRoy Simmons and spouse, Mary; sister, Joanne Riggs and spouse, Carl; son, Jimmie Segers.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that any donations in honor of Mr. Simmons are made to American Heart Association.
