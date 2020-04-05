Howard Treadwell
DIANA Howard Treadwell, 93, of Marion County, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, in Jefferson, Texas. He was born February 2, 1927, in Marion County, to Charlie Franklin and Jenny Pearl Treadwell.
Mr. Treadwell spent most of his entire life in Marion County. He was married for 64 years to Francis Jean Treadwell, who preceded him in death. He attended a two room school in the Jackson community on the west side of Marion County for grades 1-8, and continued his education in Jefferson.
Howard served in the US Army during WWII from 1945 to 1947. He was stationed in Panama as an M.P. Mr. Treadwell worked out of Local 100, based in Dallas, as a pipe and instrument fitter, and retired at the age of 63.
He and his wife traveled on bus and train trips and went camping with friends and neighbors for twenty plus years. Mr. Treadwell had a clear mind and a very good memory for details. He was a wealth of information for oil and gas men when they came to his area to find out about relatives of land owners.
Mr. Treadwell was a member of Lone Oak Baptist Church for 65 years, where he also served as a deacon, and was a member of Ashland Masonic Lodge in Diana. He loved feeding and tending his cattle, and working in his garden to produce fresh produce with his Cub tractor.
He is survived by a son, Charlie Treadwell and wife, Sherry; granddaughters, Amber Pierce and husband, Bobby, Brittney Beck and husband, D.J.; great grandchildren, Carter Beck and Clayton Beck; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Private family graveside services will be held at Smyrna Cemetery, and a public memorial service will be held at a later date, to be announced.
Please leave online condolences for the family at www.grubbsloydfh.com.
Mr. Treadwell spent most of his entire life in Marion County. He was married for 64 years to Francis Jean Treadwell, who preceded him in death. He attended a two room school in the Jackson community on the west side of Marion County for grades 1-8, and continued his education in Jefferson.
Howard served in the US Army during WWII from 1945 to 1947. He was stationed in Panama as an M.P. Mr. Treadwell worked out of Local 100, based in Dallas, as a pipe and instrument fitter, and retired at the age of 63.
He and his wife traveled on bus and train trips and went camping with friends and neighbors for twenty plus years. Mr. Treadwell had a clear mind and a very good memory for details. He was a wealth of information for oil and gas men when they came to his area to find out about relatives of land owners.
Mr. Treadwell was a member of Lone Oak Baptist Church for 65 years, where he also served as a deacon, and was a member of Ashland Masonic Lodge in Diana. He loved feeding and tending his cattle, and working in his garden to produce fresh produce with his Cub tractor.
He is survived by a son, Charlie Treadwell and wife, Sherry; granddaughters, Amber Pierce and husband, Bobby, Brittney Beck and husband, D.J.; great grandchildren, Carter Beck and Clayton Beck; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Private family graveside services will be held at Smyrna Cemetery, and a public memorial service will be held at a later date, to be announced.
Please leave online condolences for the family at www.grubbsloydfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.