Ilea Machelle Cole
MARSHALL — Ms. Ilea Machelle Cole was born on January 20, 1980 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Paul Wayne Cole, Sr. and Deveraux Gates Cole. She attended public school at Linden-Kildare and Marshall Independent School District where she played basketball and volleyball. She was a graduate of Marshall Senior High Class of 1998. She attended Texas State Technical College majoring in Computer Networking and later joined the United States Army. Ilea completed her basic training at Fort Jackson, Virginia. She was later stationed at Fort Hood in Killeen, Texas before transferring to Germany and also served in “Operation Iraq Freedom” traveling to Seoul South Korea, Tikrit, Afghanistan and Iraq. Ilea was baptized and joined St. Mark Baptist Church at an early age. She enjoyed spending time with her family, watching movies, drawing, target shooting, fishing and outdoor grilling. She is preceded in death by her father, Paul Wayne Cole, Sr.; grand-fathers, Elmer Cole, Sr. and John H. Gates; grandmother, Mattie Veasley Taylor; uncles, Grady Cole and Robert Gates, Sr.; aunts, Alice Knight, Donnie Lee Fortman, Mary Latham, Vera Laster, and Betty Jean Cole. Ilea Cole departed her life on Saturday, May 14, 2022 in Marshall, Texas. Survivors include her mother, Deveraux Cole; brother, Paul Wayne, Cole, Jr. both of Marshall, TX; grandmother, Imogene Bradley Robertson; uncles and aunts, Juan H. Gates, Jeffery Williams (Star) of Marshall, Texas, Cynthia Gates of Dallas, Texas, Jesse Gates (Janquiet) of Carthage, Texas, Billy Gates (Ira Faye) of Henderson, Texas, L.Z. Fortman (Helen) of Milpitas, CA, Elmer Cole, Jr. (Mary) of Bossier City, LA, Andrew Cole (Jennifer) of Ft Worth, TX, Marcus Cole (Phyllis) of Garland, TX, Joe Russell Cole of Los Angeles, CA, Stoney Cole, and Mary Cole both of Dallas, TX; Faye Cole Marshall ,Texas, Deveraux Gates of Houston, TX; many cousins and friends.
The funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Marshall, TX. Interment; Rosehill Garden Cemetery with Military Honors. A viewing will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022 at Peoples Legacy Annex from 4-7 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.