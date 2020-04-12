Sergeant Major Gunny Ira D McCowan
DESOTO Funeral service for Mr. Ira D. McCowan Jr of Desoto, Tx will be Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 11 am at Paradise Funeral Home in Dallas, Tx. Visitation will be from 2-7 on Tuesday, April 14th, 2020 at Paradise Funeral Home. Burial will be at DFW National Cemetery. An online registry will be available due to COVID-19.
