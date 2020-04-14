Ira Dave McCowan, Jr
DESOTO Ira Dave McCowan Jr. born to Ira D McCowan Sr & Eula Mae McCowan on October 15, 1949, in Marshall, TX. He attended H. B. Pemberton High School. He attended Wiley College then joined the U.S. Marines. He retired after 32 of years of service as a Sergeant Major Gunny. He passed away on April 1, 2020.
He met Sylvia Sanwar (Mary Ann) in Venezuela and they married August 21, 1975 in Marshall, TX. Ira worked for Marshall ISD and Dallas ISD as a teacher and school bus driver for 40 years.
Ira is survived by his wife of 44 years, Sylvia McCowan; his daughter, Lisbeth Sanwar; and grandson, Tylon Sanwar; five sisters, Dorothy Knowlton, Mary McCowan, Gwendolyn McCowan, Barbara Norris and Patrice White; and two brothers, Robert McCowan and Michael McCowan. He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, family members and friends.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesay, April 15, 2020, at Paradise Funeral Home with burial at the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas, TX. Online condolences can be left in his guestbook at paradisefh.com.
