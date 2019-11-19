Jack Latham
JEFFERSON Jack Latham 86 , of Jefferson Texas passed away peacefully November 06, 2019.
A celebration of life was held in a private ceremony November 16, 2019 at Woodlawn Cemetery in Woodlawn, TX.
Jack was the youngest of five children born to Jesse and Myrtle (Owens) Latham. He married Mary Louise Hollis in 1951. Jack and Mary raised eight children, Shirley (Paul) Fyffe, Ginger (Billy) Walker, Johnny (Brenda) Latham, Terica Kay (Buddy, deceased) Coutee, Tammie (Jay) Bowers, Rita (Greg) Stewart, Linda McNeely and granddaughter, Christina Toothman Bootenhoff .
Jack was blessed with 21 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren. Upon the passing of Mary in 1997, Jack met and married Roma Thomas on September 9, 1999. This extended family included two stepsons, Larry and Jerry.
Jack was employed at A&P Grocery, Brookshire's, Marshall Pottery and Mr. Payroll. Around town he was fondly known as Mister Payroll
Jack enjoyed bowling, camping, fishing and being with his family.
Jack is preceded in death by his parents, siblings, his wife Mary, and granddaughters Renea Walker and Jennifer Toothman.
Jack was of the Baptist faith. He loved life and lived it to the fullest. We will miss his humor, his smile, his sharp wit and his laughter.
