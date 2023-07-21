Jacob Dewayne Cherry
FLORISSANT, CO — Jake Cherry, 43, of Florissant, CO, passed away on July 17th, 2023, in Midland, TX in the arms of his loving family. Jake was born in Marshall, TX to parents Edward “Eddie” Cherry and Sarah Williams Cherry on December 8th, 1979. He graduated from Marshall High School. Jake celebrated decades of marriage to his “darlin”, Mindy Cherry. Jake was employed for many years with Energy Inspection Services as a Pipeline Inspector in west Texas. Recently, he was given the opportunity as Project Manager with Western Midstream in Midland. He took great pride in his work and strived utmost safety standards for his coworkers. He was a voracious reader, John Steinbeck’s East of Eden being one of his favorites. He also really enjoyed reciting poetry to those close to him. Jake was his happiest when he was in the streams and rivers in Arkansas and Colorado fly fishing. Jake was an ultra-marathon runner and loved to challenge himself physically. Jake took great pride in being a member of the Human Potential Running Series. If he wasn’t climbing 14ers in Colorado, you could find him off-roading in some of the most beautiful areas of this country. His canine companions were very dear to him. Maggie often tagging along with him on his running adventures. Jake was preceded in death by his mother, Sarah, and his cherished dog, Trixie. Jake is survived by his wife, Mindy Cherry of Florissant, CO, his children, Aubrey Lilly-Vance and wife Jennifer of Athens, TX, and Clay Vance of Florissant, CO, his brothers, Josh Cherry and wife Lori, John Cherry of Marshall, TX, his sisters, Wendy Ferrell of Longview, TX and Jen Staples of Pensacola, FL, as well as his father and step-mother, Eddie and Terri Cherry of Marshall, TX, and grandchildren, Kadyn Simms of Athens, TX and Abby Simms of Denton, TX, as well as several nieces and nephews. Jake had an indelible impact on each individual he met. He lived his life fully present with intention. He didn’t worry himself with the past and looked to the future with optimism. He believed this time is all we’ve got, and he made the most of his time here on earth. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Memorials may be given to the Jake Cherry Memorial Fund on the GoFundMe website. We wish to extend our sincere thanks to the doctors and nurses of Midland Memorial Hospital as well as the Willowbrook Funeral Home. Services entrusted to Willowbrook Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Midland, TX. To place online condolences, please visit www.willowbrk.com. Services are pending.
