Jacob “JC” Clark Bell, Jr.
MARSHALL — Jacob Clark Bell, Jr., 96, was born on the family farm to Jacob Bell, Sr. and Alberta Bell (nee Howard), February 26th, 1925. He was the 10th of 13 children born to the couple. He started elementary school at one of the over 5,000 Julius Rosenwald Schools built throughout America for African American farm communities. In school, Jacob excelled especially in arithmetic and learned at an early age that counting your money and being on top of one’s finances was of the utmost importance and something that he would mentor young people on all of his life.
J.C. loved working on his parents’ farm. In 1943 at the age of eighteen he was drafted for duty by the United States Navy during World War II. After basic training at Great Lakes Illinois Naval Station, he was shipped out of San Francisco Bay on an armed merchant cruiser. He would then be deployed from the ship as infantry to fight the Japanese on the western Pacific Island of Guam. As history has proven, J.C. was the last of “The Great Generation”.
After an honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy, J.C. returned home to his family’s farm to begin his life’s love for farming and husbandry. Just across the road from the farm there was a girl who had grown into a young lady in his departure. That young lady was Ruby Lee Wade and he found the love of his life in Ruby or “Rabby” as she was affectionately called.
J.C. and Ruby soon married and the two of them began to farm hardscrabble land beginning with a few acres of cotton. As all smart farmers do, J.C. and Ruby began to raise some help. That help became a very large family of nine close knit children to assist them on the farm. With grueling, hard work from the family unit, that farm grew to 900 acres across Harrison County. Cotton first, then livestock. J.C. and Ruby were both very proud of their accomplishments from their hard work.
That love that J.C. found in “Rabby” lasted seventy-three years and after that time and Ruby was no more, his only wish was to be with her again and on Sunday morning, January 16th, Ruby and J.C. were reunited.
Funeral Service for Jacob “J.C.” Clark Bell will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 22, 2022 at St. John Baptist Church. Visitation 7:30 PM-8:30 PM, Black’s Family Center. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Black’s Funeral Home and Cremation Services (903) 693-3611.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.