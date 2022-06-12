Jacquelyn Jeanne Summerlin
MONTGOMERY — Jacquelyn Jeanne (“Jackie”) Summerlin, a resident of Montgomery, Texas passed away peacefully on June 5, 2022 at the age of 74. She was born in Marshall, Texas on March 5, 1948 to parents Jack and LaJeanne Boren. Jackie attended Marshall High School, graduating in May, 1966. She then went on to attend Baylor University, earning a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education that was awarded in May, 1970. In February, 1971 Jackie married her high school sweetheart and beloved husband for 51 years, Granville Thomas (“Tommy”) Summerlin, Jr.
For 25 years Jackie enjoyed a career as a math teacher and a counselor at Aldine MacArthur and Aldine Nimitz High Schools in the Greater Houston Area, touching and positively impacting the lives of many students and co-workers. In August, 1978 she earned a Masters of Arts Degree in Education from Sam Houston State University. From there she became Office Manager, Accountant and Finance Manager for her and her husband Tommy’s construction company, SUMCO, serving in that capacity for approximately 15 years before retiring. She was also Financial Advisor for the family’s Camelot Ranch in West Texas for many years.
During the course of her life, she was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, sister-in-law, aunt and friend. She will be remembered for her vibrant out-going personality, her sense of humor, her caring spirit, her generosity, her enthusiasm for life, and for being a fan of the Baylor Bears.
She was preceded in death by both of her previously mentioned parents and is survived by her husband Tommy, brother John Boren and wife Brenda Boren, sisters-in-law Debbie Verheyden and husband Greg Verheyden, and Nancy Brown, brother-in-law Ronny Summerlin, nieces and nephews Brittany Boren, Jillian Boren, Michael Verheyden, Alan Verheyden, Wes Brown, Angie Nevlud, Ronny Summerlin, Jr., and Nick Summerlin, along with numerous other grand nieces, grand nephews and cousins.
A private memorial service will be held at the home of Tommy Summerlin. In lieu of flowers, any memorial donations should be sent to The Woodlands Methodist Hospital ICU.
