Jake D. Matthews
LONGVIEW — A funeral service for Jake D. Matthews, 87, of Longview, Texas will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 15, 2022, in the Chapel of Downs Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas. Interment will follow at Colonial Gardens Cemetery. A time for visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service.
He was born on September 30, 1934, in Vernon Parish, Louisiana to Lud Matthews and Lena Dowden Matthews. He passed away on February 11, 2022, in Longview, Texas.
He married Delores D. Keith on June 7, 1958, in Port Arthur, Texas. He was a 50-year resident of Marshall, Texas where he was a member of Central Baptist Church and Masonic Lodge. He was the Elementary School Principal at Austin Carver and South Marshall Schools. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially camping. He was an enthusiast. He loved to follow college football, especially LSU, A&M and Baylor.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Lud and Lena Matthews; wife, Delores D. Keith Mathews; sister, Effie Matthews; and brother, Roy Matthews.
He is survived by his children, Noreen Matthews Toarmina Freeman and husband Phil of Longview, Jay D. Matthews and wife, Penny of Wylie; grandchildren, Brittany Toarmina McCloskey and husband, Ryan, Hannah Toarmina Cicacdo and husband, Cortland, Eric Matthews, and Stewart Matthews; great grandchildren, Bennett McCloskey and Avery McCloskey; niece, Terry Lynn Matthews along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other family and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Scottish Rite Hospital in his honor.
